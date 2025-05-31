WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Short Interest Up 81.3% in May

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a growth of 81.3% from the April 30th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 6,642 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,316 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 1,456.0% in the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 345,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,762,000 after acquiring an additional 323,223 shares during the period. Finally, Armis Advisers LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $518,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WCBR opened at $30.11 on Friday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $32.71. The firm has a market cap of $129.47 million, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.05 and its 200-day moving average is $28.96.

About WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

The WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (WCBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the WisdomTree Team8 Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks an index of developed market companies primarily involved in cybersecurity and security-oriented technology. WCBR was launched on Jan 28, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

