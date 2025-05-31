Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,903,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,380 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Xeris Biopharma were worth $6,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XERS. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xeris Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $482,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 106.2% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 171,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 88,224 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,899,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,778,000 after buying an additional 133,738 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 113,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Beth Hecht sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.43, for a total transaction of $217,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,353,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,349,559.30. This represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xeris Biopharma Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:XERS opened at $4.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.02. Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $6.07. The company has a market cap of $770.98 million, a P/E ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 1.10.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.61 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XERS shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered Xeris Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price (up from $6.60) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Xeris Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies in Illinois. The company offers Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid-stable glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia pediatric and adult patients; Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

