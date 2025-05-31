Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET) Short Interest Update

Xunlei Limited (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 786,100 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the April 30th total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Xunlei from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.
Shares of Xunlei stock opened at $5.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $356.77 million, a P/E ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.40 and its 200 day moving average is $3.33. Xunlei has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $7.19.
Xunlei (NASDAQ:XNET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Xunlei had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $88.45 million during the quarter.
Xunlei Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an internet platform for digital media content in the People's Republic of China. Its platform is based on cloud technology that enables users to access, store, manage, and consume digital media content. The company offers Xunlei Accelerator, which enables users to accelerate digital transmission over the internet; mobile acceleration plug-in, which provides mobile device users with benefits of download speed acceleration and download success rate improvements; and subscription services that offer users premium services through Green Channel and Fast Bird products.
