Zacks Research Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Leidos in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Leidos’ current full-year earnings is $10.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Leidos’ Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.50. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LDOS. Baird R W cut Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.46.

Leidos Price Performance

NYSE:LDOS opened at $148.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. Leidos has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $193,187.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,137.25. The trade was a 5.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDOS. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Leidos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Leidos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Leidos by 422.2% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Leidos by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 234 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Stories

