Zacks Research Expects Weaker Earnings for Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Steven Madden in a research report issued on Monday, May 26th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Steven Madden’s current full-year earnings is $2.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.92 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SHOO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Steven Madden currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Steven Madden Trading Down 1.9%

Steven Madden stock opened at $24.90 on Thursday. Steven Madden has a 1-year low of $19.05 and a 1-year high of $50.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $551.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.81 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. Steven Madden’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 53,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 20,296 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 273.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 157,492 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,196,000 after acquiring an additional 115,284 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in shares of Steven Madden by 5.5% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 202,270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,388,000 after acquiring an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the first quarter worth $2,073,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

