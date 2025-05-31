Zacks Research Has Strong Estimate for Fortinet Q2 Earnings

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Fortinet in a report released on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.50. The consensus estimate for Fortinet’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Fortinet’s FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.29 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $102.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. This trade represents a 0.11% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 326,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.17, for a total transaction of $32,080,385.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,000,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,876,675.56. The trade was a 2.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 697,818 shares of company stock worth $69,539,128. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its position in Fortinet by 2.4% in the first quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 4,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fortinet by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

