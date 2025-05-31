Zacks Research Issues Negative Outlook for Embraer Earnings

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Embraer in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Embraer’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Embraer’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Embraer had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Embraer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Embraer in a research note on Monday, March 24th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $35.00) on shares of Embraer in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Embraer from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

Shares of ERJ opened at $45.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.98. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.67. Embraer has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERJ. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Embraer by 654.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,500,799 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036,797 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Embraer by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,126,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $190,629,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Embraer in the 1st quarter valued at $84,931,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 116.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,678,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443,186 shares in the last quarter. 34.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Embraer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.85%.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

