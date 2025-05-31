Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for CRSP Earnings

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.58) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). The consensus estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.16) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.36) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($5.76) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($1.56) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($1.59) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($1.33) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($5.66) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($1.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($4.68) EPS.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.31). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 981.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.43) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRSP. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRSP opened at $36.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.88. CRISPR Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.59 and a 200 day moving average of $41.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $423,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,952,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,560 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 136,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,645,000 after purchasing an additional 34,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 6,769.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,864,000 after buying an additional 575,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $861,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $120,897.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 77,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,288,822.60. This trade represents a 3.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 9,973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $423,054.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,673,353.80. This trade represents a 5.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,953 shares of company stock valued at $736,087. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.