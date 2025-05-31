Zacks Research Issues Positive Outlook for Amarin Earnings

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Amarin in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($1.12). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Amarin’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.81) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.74) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.21) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Amarin had a negative net margin of 16.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.22%.

AMRN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Amarin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Amarin from $20.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

Amarin stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of -128.89 and a beta of 0.66. Amarin has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $17.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.23.

Institutional Trading of Amarin

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amarin by 112.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,791,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 2,005,713 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Amarin by 449,522.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,811,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,574 shares in the last quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Amarin by 470.3% in the 1st quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 651,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 537,357 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Amarin by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 858,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Amarin in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

About Amarin

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

