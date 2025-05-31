Zacks Research Reduces Earnings Estimates for IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for IPG Photonics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for IPG Photonics’ current full-year earnings is $1.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.32 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.00 million. IPG Photonics had a positive return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The company’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on IPG Photonics from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $72.00 target price on IPG Photonics in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, CL King raised IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.50.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP opened at $65.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.70 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. IPG Photonics has a 52-week low of $48.59 and a 52-week high of $92.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IPG Photonics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 107.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 355.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 463.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

IPG Photonics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%.

IPG Photonics Company Profile

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

See Also

