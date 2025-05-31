Zacks Research Weighs in on Ovintiv’s Q2 Earnings (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Ovintiv in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $1.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ovintiv Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of OVV opened at C$49.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 2.63. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of C$42.35 and a 1 year high of C$70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$50.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$57.14.

Ovintiv Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.85%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Free Report)

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.