Zacks Small Cap Issues Optimistic Outlook for TNXP Earnings

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap upped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($10.73) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($12.49). The consensus estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1,762.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($3.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($4.40) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($13.96) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($7.48) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($2.84) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.23) by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.95% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TNXP. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

TNXP opened at $39.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.14. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.76 and a 52-week high of $550.40.

In other news, CEO Seth Lederman bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.55 per share, with a total value of $86,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,307.75. The trade was a 80,000.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNXP. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $179,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

