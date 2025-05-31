Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $295.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $233.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Zscaler from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.35. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,979,848.10. This represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 53,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 7,892 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,107,000. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 667,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,403,000 after purchasing an additional 267,162 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

