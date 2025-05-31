Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $280.00 at Morgan Stanley

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note published on Friday,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $275.12.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 1 year low of $153.45 and a 1 year high of $276.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 2,878 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $573,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 107,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,425,951.05. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,580,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

