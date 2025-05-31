Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Evercore ISI from $245.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $242.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $207.00 target price on shares of Zscaler and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Zscaler stock opened at $274.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.35.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at $517,822,344.90. The trade was a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 241,771 shares of company stock valued at $50,165,040. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

