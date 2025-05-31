Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $290.00 at Oppenheimer

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Oppenheimer from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $244.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Zscaler from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $240.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Up 9.1%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $220.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $42.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 190,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.69, for a total transaction of $38,227,431.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,580,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,822,344.90. This trade represents a 6.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total transaction of $429,168.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 356,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. The trade was a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after acquiring an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Zscaler by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,658,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,710,000 after buying an additional 32,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its position in Zscaler by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,618,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,935,000 after buying an additional 332,307 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.