Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $290.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.12.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,096.12 and a beta of 1.14. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $153.45 and a fifty-two week high of $276.49.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Syam Nair sold 28,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $7,236,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,641,500. The trade was a 20.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.15, for a total value of $429,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 356,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,979,848.10. This trade represents a 0.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 241,771 shares of company stock worth $50,165,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. raised its position in Zscaler by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

