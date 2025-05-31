ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $21.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.16.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.5%
Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.
ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.
ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.
About ZTO Express (Cayman)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.
See Also
