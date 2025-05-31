ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $21.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 31st, 2025

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 268,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTOGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO)

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.