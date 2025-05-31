ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Receives $21.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.16.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZTO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. HSBC raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $26.40 to $22.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th.

Get ZTO Express (Cayman) alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ZTO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 1.5%

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) during the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. XY Capital Ltd grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 208.9% during the 4th quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 396,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,759,000 after acquiring an additional 268,387 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) during the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,395,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,829,000 after purchasing an additional 24,903 shares in the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average is $19.15.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 20.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ZTO Express will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. ZTO Express (Cayman)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.04%.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

(Get Free Report

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight forwarding services; and delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZTO Express (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.