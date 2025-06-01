11,294 Shares in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP) Bought by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (NASDAQ:KROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Separately, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its holdings in Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF by 48.3% during the fourth quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 14,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KROP opened at $10.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 million, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.06. Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $10.94.

The Global X AgTech & Food Innovation ETF (KROP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive AgTech & Food Innovation index. The fund passively invests in global companies related to advancing innovation and technologies in the agricultural and food industry space. KROP was launched on Jul 12, 2021 and is managed by Global X.

