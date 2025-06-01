11,987 Shares in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and a PE ratio of 23.92. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.
SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Profile
The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.