11,987 Shares in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA) Bought by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THTA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,523,000. ZEGA Investments LLC bought a new position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Finally, Optivise Advisory Services LLC raised its position in SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Optivise Advisory Services LLC now owns 316,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after purchasing an additional 98,272 shares during the last quarter.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4%

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF stock opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.68 million and a PE ratio of 23.92. SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.76.

SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF Profile

The SoFi Enhanced Yield ETF (THTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US government securities combined with a credit spread option strategy. The funds goal is to generate monthly income, and pursue risk-adjusted returns, independent of trends in the equity and bond markets THTA was launched on Nov 15, 2023 and is issued by SoFi.

