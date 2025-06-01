12,949 Shares in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Acquired by GTS Securities LLC

GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 59,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 14,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 18,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the period. 12.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $3.13 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.86 and a 52-week high of $7.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $4.43.

Cipher Mining ( NASDAQ:CIFR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Cipher Mining had a negative net margin of 33.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $48.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on CIFR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Cipher Mining from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cipher Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.03.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

