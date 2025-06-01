19,281 Shares in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Cactus by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 307,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,935,000 after acquiring an additional 52,552 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 357,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,853,000 after purchasing an additional 15,035 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cactus by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 701,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,939,000 after purchasing an additional 13,669 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus during the 4th quarter worth about $16,377,000. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 149,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,714,000 after buying an additional 30,851 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WHD opened at $40.99 on Friday. Cactus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.51.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.51%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cactus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

