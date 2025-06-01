2,303 Shares in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,303 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in BlueLinx by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 579,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,216,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 311,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,830,000 after buying an additional 24,087 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 199,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,419,000 after buying an additional 32,693 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in BlueLinx by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,419,000 after buying an additional 10,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in BlueLinx by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 82,845 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,463,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BXC. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $119.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlueLinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

BXC opened at $66.98 on Friday. BlueLinx Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $134.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 4.85 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.99.

BlueLinx Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and commercial building products in the United States. It distributes specialty products, including engineered wood, siding, millwork, outdoor living, specialty lumber and panels, and industrial products; and structural products, such as lumber, plywood, oriented strand boards, rebars and remesh, as well as other wood products that are used for structural support in construction projects.

