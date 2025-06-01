39,035 Shares in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 39,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.07% of IMAX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IMAX. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of IMAX by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAX during the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on IMAX shares. Macquarie upped their price target on IMAX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Friday, May 16th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a report on Thursday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.22.

IMAX stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. IMAX Co. has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $28.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.04 and its 200-day moving average is $25.02.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $86.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.95 million. IMAX had a return on equity of 8.60% and a net margin of 7.40%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that IMAX Co. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Content Solutions and Technology Products and Services. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

