63,775 Shares in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) Purchased by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 63,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 403.1% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,037,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,489,000 after buying an additional 8,042,163 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 382.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,418,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 7,467,979 shares during the period. Aikya Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 416.1% in the 4th quarter. Aikya Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,610,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523,303 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 405.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,361,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301,212 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 397.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,896,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,404 shares during the period. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Price Performance

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories stock opened at $14.71 on Friday. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $996.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.70 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

