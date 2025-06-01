6,859 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 158.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,940,000 after buying an additional 31,922 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in PJT Partners by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in PJT Partners by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT acquired a new stake in PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Insider Transactions at PJT Partners

In related news, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.74, for a total value of $708,700.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at $324,301.12. The trade was a 68.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 10,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $1,563,466.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,615.63. This represents a 54.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $3,722,082. Company insiders own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of PJT Partners from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT

PJT Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $150.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.59 and its 200-day moving average is $152.53. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.77 and a 52 week high of $190.28.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $324.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.26 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 24.03%. PJT Partners’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.