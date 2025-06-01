6,871 Shares in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in Astec Industries by 802.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ASTE stock opened at $39.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a P/E ratio of -492.94 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.58. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $42.79.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.40 million. Astec Industries had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 7.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Astec Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.79%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASTE shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Astec Industries from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

