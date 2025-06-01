7,836 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement

Cousins Properties ( NYSE:CUZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.49 million. Cousins Properties had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 5.36%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties

About Cousins Properties

(Free Report)

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.