7,836 Shares in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUZ. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 44,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 14,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 203,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
Cousins Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:CUZ opened at $28.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.56 and a 200 day moving average of $29.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.34. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.
Cousins Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is currently 387.88%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on CUZ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cousins Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cousins Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wolfe Research raised Cousins Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Cousins Properties from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cousins Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.20.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cousins Properties
About Cousins Properties
Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cousins Properties
- Industrial Products Stocks Investing
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.