8,506 Shares in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Acquired by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,506 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in STMicroelectronics by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,475,384 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $111,750,000 after acquiring an additional 725,684 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 181.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 182,316 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 117,589 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 96.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 93,907 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 46,007 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 212.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 55,845 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 37,993 shares during the period. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP purchased a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,996,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Dbs Bank lowered shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STMicroelectronics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.97.

STMicroelectronics Stock Performance

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $25.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.37. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $17.25 and a 12 month high of $45.39.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 8.92%. Research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.42%.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

