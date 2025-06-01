8,539 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Purchased by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,291,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,263,000 after purchasing an additional 121,845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,791,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,211,000 after buying an additional 124,891 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth about $60,169,000. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. The trade was a 36.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Hester sold 7,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total value of $204,359.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 124,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,227.04. This represents a 5.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HOMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE:HOMB opened at $28.28 on Friday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.42 and a fifty-two week high of $32.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.94.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. The business had revenue of $260.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a boost from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

