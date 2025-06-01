Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Woodline Partners LP’s 8th Largest Position

Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 28,987.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 667,848 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 665,552 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 1.0% of Woodline Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $146,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 72.7% in the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $285.00 to $255.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.67, for a total transaction of $476,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,664,732.58. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last 90 days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $203.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $190.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $151.61 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.