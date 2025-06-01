Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 101,752 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.31% of Amedisys worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Amedisys by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 30,334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Amedisys by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 39,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Amedisys by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,916 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $94.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.46, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.15 and a fifty-two week high of $98.95.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The health services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $594.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

