AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Acquired by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 81.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 80,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,365 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $1,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,452 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $311,000.

Get AnaptysBio alerts:

AnaptysBio Price Performance

ANAB opened at $22.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.69 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.21 and a 12 month high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.02. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 287.94% and a negative net margin of 289.75%. The company had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 million. Research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to repurchase up to 13.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Johnson Rice reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $54.00) on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANAB

About AnaptysBio

(Free Report)

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AnaptysBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnaptysBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.