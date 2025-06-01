Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE:HOUS – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 334,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.30% of Anywhere Real Estate worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOUS. RPD Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Anywhere Real Estate in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,137,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Anywhere Real Estate by 725.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,297,000 after buying an additional 1,262,714 shares in the last quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Gator Capital Management LLC now owns 2,525,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,333,000 after acquiring an additional 756,800 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,425,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,904,000 after acquiring an additional 517,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anywhere Real Estate by 198.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 762,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 507,396 shares in the last quarter. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Anywhere Real Estate alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Anywhere Real Estate from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th.

Anywhere Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE:HOUS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $391.32 million, a PE ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.65. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $5.95.

Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.06). Anywhere Real Estate had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. Anywhere Real Estate’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Anywhere Real Estate Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Anywhere Real Estate Profile

(Free Report)

Anywhere Real Estate Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Anywhere Brands, Anywhere Advisors, and Anywhere Integrated Services. The Anywhere Brands segment franchises the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Anywhere Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anywhere Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.