Bank of America Corp DE Has $3.06 Million Stake in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 995,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,112 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in HUYA were worth $3,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUYA. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in HUYA by 4,396.5% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,854,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,696 shares during the period. Monolith Management Ltd acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $2,144,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in HUYA by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 758,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 302,988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in HUYA in the 4th quarter valued at $382,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

HUYA Price Performance

HUYA opened at $3.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $851.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. HUYA Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

HUYA Dividend Announcement

HUYA ( NYSE:HUYA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $207.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HUYA Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 42.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. HUYA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2,042.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUYA has been the subject of several research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of HUYA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Daiwa America downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.57.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

Featured Articles

