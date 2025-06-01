Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Free Report) by 2,696.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 173,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF were worth $2,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UAE. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 269,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 136,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 66,105 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 123,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a twelve month low of $13.25 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.90.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

