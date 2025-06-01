Bank of America Corp DE Sells 90,396 Shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,396 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $2,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Brighthouse Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Brighthouse Financial Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.21. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.00 and a 1 year high of $64.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brighthouse Financial ( NASDAQ:BHF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.72 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BHF shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group set a $72.00 price objective on Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.