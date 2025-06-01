Best Cloud Storage Stocks To Research – May 29th

NetApp, Commvault Systems, Alarm.com, Tuya, GoPro, Backblaze, and Shengfeng Development are the seven Cloud Storage stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cloud storage stocks are the publicly traded shares of companies that provide internet-based data storage and management services. These firms operate remote server networks that let individuals and businesses store, back up, and access data without maintaining on-site hardware. Investors often view cloud storage stocks as growth plays, driven by expanding demand for scalable, secure data solutions. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cloud Storage stocks within the last several days.

NetApp (NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

NetApp stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $98.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,644. NetApp has a one year low of $71.84 and a one year high of $135.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.02 and a 200-day moving average of $107.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Commvault Systems (CVLT)

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Commvault Systems stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $176.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,648. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.22 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $105.76 and a 52-week high of $190.11.

Alarm.com (ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

ALRM traded down $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,207. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.26. Alarm.com has a twelve month low of $48.23 and a twelve month high of $71.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Tuya (TUYA)

Tuya Inc. offers purpose-built Internet of Things (IoT) cloud development platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company provides platform-as-a-service that enables business, original equipment manufacturers, brands, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled smart devices and services; and industry software-as-a-service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

TUYA stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.61. 473,122 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,826,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -86.83 and a beta of 0.46. Tuya has a 1-year low of $1.28 and a 1-year high of $4.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.44.

GoPro (GPRO)

GoPro, Inc. develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia and Pacific region, and internationally. The company provides cloud connected HERO12 Black, HERO11 Black, HERO11 Black Mini, HERO10 Black, HERO10 Black Bones, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; Premium and Premium+ subscription services, which include full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription that offers access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik desktop and mobile apps that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

Shares of GoPro stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.64. 941,523 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,492,752. The stock has a market cap of $100.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.87. GoPro has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Backblaze (BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc., a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.72. The stock had a trading volume of 69,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,290. The firm has a market cap of $313.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $8.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88.

Shengfeng Development (SFWL)

Shengfeng Development Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides contract logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers business-to-business freight transportation services, such as full truckload and less than truckload; and cloud storage services, including warehouse management, order fulfillment, delivery process management, in-warehouse processing, and inventory optimization management services.

Shengfeng Development stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.99. 3,253 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,722. Shengfeng Development has a twelve month low of $0.81 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.04.

