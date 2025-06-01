Best Robotics Stocks To Consider – May 30th

NVIDIA, Ambarella, and Teradyne are the three Robotics stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Robotics stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that design, manufacture, or deploy robotic systems and automation technologies. Investors buy these equities to gain exposure to firms involved in industrial robots, service robots, artificial intelligence integration, and related hardware or software innovations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Robotics stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.04. 222,495,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,194,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a one year low of $86.62 and a one year high of $195.95.

Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella, Inc. develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Ambarella stock traded down $9.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.63. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,492. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $85.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Teradyne (TER)

Teradyne, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

NASDAQ:TER traded down $2.42 on Friday, reaching $78.56. 1,635,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,592,014. The firm has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.59. Teradyne has a 12 month low of $65.77 and a 12 month high of $163.21.

