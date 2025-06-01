Best Streaming Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 30th

NVIDIA, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Live Nation Entertainment, and Walt Disney are the five Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is delivering audio, video or other digital content over the internet on a subscription or ad-supported basis. These firms—such as Netflix, Spotify, Disney+ and Roku—generate recurring revenue by providing on-demand access to movies, music, live events and original programming. Investors buy streaming stocks to gain exposure to the fast-growing market for digital content distribution. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVDA traded down $4.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.04. 222,495,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,194,778. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.20 and its 200 day moving average is $126.61. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $382.79. 3,243,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,062,787. The company has a market cap of $129.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.10, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average of $297.68 and a 200-day moving average of $327.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. AppLovin has a one year low of $60.67 and a one year high of $525.15.

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Shares of SPOT stock traded up $20.53 on Friday, reaching $657.20. 1,044,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,262. The company has a market cap of $134.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $598.91 and a 200-day moving average of $548.67. Spotify Technology has a one year low of $288.07 and a one year high of $671.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (LYV)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.90 on Friday, reaching $137.05. 3,691,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,256,389. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.39 and a 200-day moving average of $135.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $86.81 and a one year high of $157.75.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Shares of DIS stock traded up $0.92 on Friday, reaching $112.94. 4,459,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,023,376. The company has a market cap of $203.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.82 and a 200-day moving average of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Walt Disney has a one year low of $80.10 and a one year high of $118.63.

