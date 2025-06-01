Best Virtual Reality Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 30th

Meta Platforms, Unity Software, and GameStop are the three Virtual Reality stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Virtual reality stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that develop, manufacture or distribute hardware, software and content for immersive digital environments. They include firms making VR headsets, motion-tracking devices, gaming platforms and enterprise or educational applications. Investors buy these stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of virtual reality across entertainment, business, healthcare and other sectors. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Virtual Reality stocks within the last several days.

Meta Platforms (META)

Meta Platforms, Inc. engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

META traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $642.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,563,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,439,253. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $578.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $610.43. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $442.65 and a 1 year high of $740.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Unity Software (U)

Unity Software Inc. operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

U stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.95. The company had a trading volume of 35,703,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,180,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Unity Software has a 1 year low of $13.90 and a 1 year high of $30.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.36 and a beta of 2.29.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.98. 6,893,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,546,284. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.55 and a beta of -0.76. GameStop has a 52-week low of $18.73 and a 52-week high of $48.00.

