Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its stake in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TECH. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Berry Wealth Group LP increased its position in Bio-Techne by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP now owns 4,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bio-Techne Stock Up 0.1%

TECH stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.59. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.46. Bio-Techne Co. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.62.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $316.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

Bio-Techne announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biotechnology company to purchase up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Bio-Techne from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Bio-Techne from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bio-Techne from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Techne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

