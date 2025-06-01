Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Shares Bought by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Free Report) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,795 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.25% of Brady worth $8,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Brady by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,733,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,742,000 after buying an additional 1,074,885 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Brady by 6,379.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 544,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,202,000 after buying an additional 535,974 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,314,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Brady during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,713,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Brady by 183.0% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 96,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 62,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Price Performance

NYSE:BRC opened at $69.87 on Friday. Brady Co. has a 12 month low of $62.70 and a 12 month high of $77.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17 and a beta of 0.86.

Brady Announces Dividend

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22. The business had revenue of $382.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.61 million. Brady had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.19%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Sidoti upgraded Brady to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th.

About Brady

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

