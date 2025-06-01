Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Shares Sold by Tidal Investments LLC

Tidal Investments LLC trimmed its position in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Free Report) by 56.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,555 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,106,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,698,000 after purchasing an additional 174,155 shares during the period. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BRX opened at $25.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.02 and a 12 month high of $30.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.25.

Brixmor Property Group Announces Dividend

Brixmor Property Group ( NYSE:BRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $337.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.81 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Brixmor Property Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Brixmor Property Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Brixmor Property Group in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.30.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

