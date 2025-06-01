Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,650 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $7,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Cal-Maine Foods alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CALM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Cal-Maine Foods to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Adolphus B. Baker sold 140,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total transaction of $12,708,099.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,319,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,504,480.40. This represents a 9.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of Cal-Maine Foods stock opened at $95.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.18. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.43 and a fifty-two week high of $116.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $93.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.70.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 8th. The basic materials company reported $10.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.79 by $4.59. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.76 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 20.39%. Cal-Maine Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 101.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cal-Maine Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cal-Maine Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.