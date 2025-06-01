Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Free Report) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caleres were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,448 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caleres by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,455 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caleres in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 98.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caleres news, Director Lori Greeley bought 9,000 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.77 per share, for a total transaction of $159,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,700. This trade represents a 900.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Caleres Stock Performance

NYSE CAL opened at $13.43 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Caleres, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $44.51.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The textile maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $614.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.93 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 5.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Caleres, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Caleres Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Caleres from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Caleres Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear business in the United States, Canada, East Asia, and internationally. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products. The company provides brand name athletic, casual, and dress shoes, including Nike, Skechers, adidas, Vans, Crocs, Converse, Puma, Birkenstock, New Balance, Under Armour, Dr.

