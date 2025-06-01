Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) Stake Boosted by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) by 429.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 202,790 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Ceragon Networks were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $1,804,000. 13.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Ceragon Networks Price Performance

Shares of CRNT opened at $2.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $200.98 million, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.04. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $5.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.36.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 6.10%. Analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceragon Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.