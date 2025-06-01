Cetera Investment Advisers Buys New Position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,315,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Futu during the 4th quarter valued at $39,163,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in Futu during the fourth quarter worth $28,004,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Futu by 1,325.6% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 285,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,806,000 after acquiring an additional 265,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $17,274,000.

Get Futu alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUTU. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.20.

Futu Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of FUTU stock opened at $101.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.01. Futu Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $130.88.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.86 million. Futu had a net margin of 38.59% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Futu Holdings Limited will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Futu Company Profile

(Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.