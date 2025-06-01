Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in B&G Foods were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in B&G Foods by 45,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 11,837 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BGS. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, B&G Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.30.

NYSE BGS opened at $4.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. B&G Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $9.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market cap of $335.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 0.74.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $425.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.40 million. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.97%. B&G Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.57%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through the following segments: Specialty, Meals, Frozen & Vegetables, and Spices & Flavor Solutions.

