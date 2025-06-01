Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 4,506 Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Kimbell Royalty Partners were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,208,353 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $35,842,000 after buying an additional 294,789 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,449,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 443,119 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,103,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 344,227 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. 25.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock opened at $13.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.44. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $10.98 and a 12 month high of $17.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Increases Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $84.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.34%. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 3,760.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KRP. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Truist Financial cut Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimbell Royalty Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimbell Royalty Partners news, insider Blayne Rhynsburger sold 2,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $26,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $627,180.01. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Profile

